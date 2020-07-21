NHL News: Play-In and Round Robin TV Schedule Announced

Earlier this evening the NHL released it’s North American TV broadcast schedule for both the round-robin tournament and playoff qualifying round. The league’s broadcast partners for these games will be NBC, NBCSN, and NHL Network in the United States. In Canada, it will be SportsNet, CBC, and TVA Sports. The league’s schedule does not include any local broadcast affiliates.

The Play-In and Round Robin formats have added to the drama. Now 24 teams will be competing for the Stanley Cup vs the traditional 16.

The first game will be televised on Saturday, August 1st, and feature Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers up against the Chicago Blackhawks and their captain Jonathan Toews. That same evening, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will lead the Pittsburgh Penguins against Shea Weber and the Montreal Canadiens.

Currently, the Tampa Bay Lightning are the favorites at +500. According to our betting guide for the NHL, this means you will win $5.00 for every $1.00 wagered. Right behind the Lightning are the Boston Bruins and the Vegas Golden Knights who are both at +600. The defending champion St. Louis Blues are +800 to repeat.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Chicago Blackhawks odds are +5000 while their play-in series opponent, the Edmonton Oilers are +4000. The Montreal Canadiens have the longest odds at +10000.

Separately, NBC Sports announced that it will broadcast up to 120 hours of coverage on NBC, NBCSN, and USA Network beginning Saturday, August 1, through Wednesday, August 5, including at least four games each day. They noted that some games may be joined in-progress but were not clear on their exact plans.

NBC Sports Schedule through August 5

Saturday, August 1

Game 1 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBC – 3 p.m ET

Game 1 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 4 pm. ET

Game 1 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBC – 8 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 2

Game 1 – Arizona vs. Nashville – USA Network – 2 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Boston vs. Philadelphia – NBC – 3 p.m. ET

Round Robin – St. Louis vs. Colorado – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 1 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, August 3

Game 2 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Washington vs. Tampa Bay – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Dallas vs. Vegas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 4

Game 2 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Columbus vs. Toronto – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 2 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver – USA Network – 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 5

Game 3 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders – NBCSN – 12 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Arizona vs. Nashville – NBCSN – 2:30 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Tampa Bay vs. Boston – NBCSN – 4 p.m. ET

Round Robin – Colorado vs. Dallas – NBCSN – 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh – NBCSN – 8 p.m. ET

Game 3 – Chicago vs. Edmonton – NBCSN – 10:30 p.m. ET