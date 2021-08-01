NHL News: Player Signings and Contract Details for Mrazek and Jones

Player Signings

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have signed RFA forward Warren Foegele to a three-year contract with a $2.75 AAV.

Helene St. James: The Detroit Red Wings have signed RFA forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract worth $9.5 million.

Renaud Lavoie: The Montreal Canadiens sign forward Artturi Lehkonen to a one-year, $2.3 million deal.

Sam Carchidi: The Carolina Hurricanes signed goaltender Alex Lyon to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Saad Yousuf: The Dallas Stars have signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a two-year deal with a $1.05 million cap hit.

Stars GM Jim Nill: “Joel has developed into a very reliable player who can play various roles throughout the lineup.”

Mike McIntyre: The Winnipeg Jets have signed center Riley Nash to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Derek Stepan to a one-year contract at $1.35 million.

Cap Friendly: The Maple Leafs signed defenseman Brennan Manell to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $400,000 in the AHL.

Dobber Hockey: “Menell chose to play in the KHL rather than sign with MIN last year. I honestly felt he had a shot at a roster spot last season. With Toronto, seems unlikely. Especially with this contract being 2-way.”

Contract details for Mrazek and Jones

Cap Friendly: Petr Mrazek has a 10-team no-trade trade clause in his three-year, $3.8 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

2021-22: $2.8 million (M-NTC)

2022-23: $4.2 million (M-NTC)

2023-24: $4.2 million (M-NTC)

James Mirtle: “Leafs haven’t been able to front load like in the past given players (and agents) all want backloaded due to escrow rates. No-trade is interesting, too.”

Scott Powers: Salary breakdown of Seth Jones‘ contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks.

2022-23: $10 million total salary – $750,000 base, $9.25 million signing bonus

2023-24: $12.5 million – $7.5 million base, $5 million signing bonus

2024-25: $12.5 million – $7.5 million base, $5 million signing bonus

2025-26: $10.5 million – $5.5 million base, $5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $8 million – $3 million base, $5 million signing bonus

2027-28: $7.5 million – $2.5 million base, $5 million signing bonus

2028-29: $7.5 million – $2.5 million base, $5 million signing bonus

2029-30: $7.5 million – $2.5 million base, $5 million signing bonus

Cap Friendly: Jones has a no-movement clause for all eight years of his contract.