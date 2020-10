NHL News: Player Signings, and the 2021 World Junior Championship Schedule

Player signings

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed Karson Kuhlman to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $725,000.

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed 2020 first-round pick Kaiden Guhle to a three-year entry-level deal.

Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators have signed forward Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $874,125 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

Cap Friendly: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Nick Merkley to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $874,125 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

Luke Fox: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Mikheyev agreed on a two-year deal with an AAV of $1.645 million.

2020-21: $1.1 million

2021-22: $2.19 million

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs now have a projected $371,633 in salary cap space with 21 players under contract.

RFAs: Joey Anderson and Travis Dermott

World Junior Schedule

NHL.com: The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held in Edmonton at Rogers place with no fans in attendance and will run from December 25th to January 5th.

Friday, Dec. 25

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Germany, 6 p.m. ET

U.S. vs. Russia, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 26

Czech Republic vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Germany, 6 p.m. ET

Austria vs. U.S., 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 27

Switzerland vs. Finland, 2 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Slovakia, 6 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Czech Republic, 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 28

Sweden vs. Austria, 6 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Slovakia, 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Czech Republic vs. U.S., 2 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Austria, 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Slovakia vs. Finland, 2 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Switzerland, 6 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Russia, 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 31

Austria vs. Czech Republic, 2 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET

U.S. vs. Sweden, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2, 3:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3, 7 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4, 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 4

Semifinal 1, 6 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m. ET

Championship game, 9:30 p.m. ET