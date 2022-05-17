NHL News: Player Signings by the Rangers, Wild, Red Wings, Predators, Flames and Bruins

The Rangers sign three players

New York Rangers: The Rangers have signed 2019 sixth-round pick, 161st overall, forward Adam Edstrom to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Rangers have signed 2021 third-round pick, 75th overall, forward Ryder Korczak to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Rangers have signed 2018 second-round pick, 39th overall, goaltender Olof Lindom to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The Wild sign Jesper Wallstedt

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild have signed 2021 first-round pick, 20th overall, goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

‘He went 11-9-2 with a GAA, a .918 SV% and 2 SO in 22 games with Lulea in Sweden’s Elite League this season.’

Puck Pedia: Wallstedt will carry a $925,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1.35 million.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $425,000 in “A” performance bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $425,000 in “A” performance bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $425,000 in “A” performance bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

The Red Wings sign Pontus Andreasson

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have signed forward Pontus Andreasson to a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old SHL rookie scored 18 goals and added 20 assists this past season.

Puck Pedia: Andreasson will have an $842,500 salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,000.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

The Predators sign Iaroslav Askarov

Nashville Predators: The Nashville Predators have signed 2020 first-round pick, 11th overall, goaltender Iaroslav Askarov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: He’ll have a $925,000 salary cap hit and an AAV $1.775 million.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 in “A” performance bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 in “A” performance bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $850,000 in “A” performance bonuses and $80,000 in the minors.

The Flames sign Adam Klapka

Calgary Flames: The Flames sign free agent forward Adam Klapka to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The Bruins sign Johnny Beecher

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed 2019 first-round pick, 30th overall, Johnny Beecher to a three-year, entry-level contract with a salary cap hit of $925,000.

Beecher got in nine games with the Providence Bruins after signing an ATO.

Puck Pedia: 2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

The Bruins extend Jakub Zboril

Cap Friendly: The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Jakub Zboril to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $1,137,500. Zboril would have been a Group 6 UFA this offseason.

Puck Pedia: He’ll get $975,000 next year and $1.3 million in 2023-24.