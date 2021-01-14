NHL News: Players in COVID Protocols, Predators, Waivers, and Winning Percentage

Under COVID protocols
NHL Media: A list of players who are “unavailable” to play or practice yesterday due to COVID protocols.
Five reasons for absences could be:
- An initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol;
- Mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol;
- Required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol;
- Isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or;
- Quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.”
Arizona Coyotes – Lawson Crouse
Boston Bruins – Karson Kuhlman
Colorado Avalanche – Erik Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets – Mikko Koivu
Dallas Stars – will be released prior to its first game
Detroit Red Wings – Christian Djoos; Darren Helm
Edmonton Oilers – Gaetan Haas; James Neal
Florida Panthers – Markus Nutivaara
Los Angeles Kings – Kurtis MacDermid; Cal Petersen; Sean Walker
Minnesota Wild – Alex Stalock
Nashville Predators – Mikael Granlund; Luca Sbisa
New York Rangers – Justin Richards
Philadelphia Flyers – Shayne Gostisbehere
Pittsburgh Penguins – Kasperi Kapanen
San Jose Sharks – Max Letunov
Vancouver Canucks – Jordie Benn; J.T. Miller
Winnipeg Jets – Nikolaj Ehlers
Preds release Weber
Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators have released defenseman Yannick Weber from his PTO.
Mikael Granlund and Luca Sbisa need to go through quarantine before they are able to join the team. Both will start the season as non-roster players.
On waivers
Pierre LeBrun: Players who were put on waivers.
Boston Bruins – Par Lindholm
Edmonton Oilers – Devin Shore
Florida Panthers – Rodrigo Abols and Kevin Connauton
New York Islanders – Dmytro Timashov
Tampa Bay Lightning – Criotoval Nieves
Washington Capitals – Craig Anderson
Team winning percentage from 1917 to 2020
Fifth Quarter Stats: Interesting notes from the graphic below.
1. The Montreal Canadiens have never fallen below .500.
2. The New York Rangers have the highest first season ‘winning percentage’ and also the highest winning percentage by any team after cumulating (.636).
3. The Washington Capitals had the worst opening season (.131).
4. Four teams have gotten above .600 (EDM, MTL, NYR, PHI, VGK).
With the 2021 NHL season set to begin TODAY, here is an interactive timeline of cumulative Winning % from 1917 – 2020 among current NHL teams.
Watch and see how teams move between different eras of NHL. #NHLStats #data #NHL21 pic.twitter.com/DKl9wslD82
