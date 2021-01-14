NHL News: Players in COVID Protocols, Predators, Waivers, and Winning Percentage

Under COVID protocols

NHL Media: A list of players who are “unavailable” to play or practice yesterday due to COVID protocols.

Five reasons for absences could be:

An initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; Mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; Required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; Isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; Quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.”

Arizona Coyotes – Lawson Crouse

Boston Bruins – Karson Kuhlman

Colorado Avalanche – Erik Johnson

Columbus Blue Jackets – Mikko Koivu

Dallas Stars – will be released prior to its first game

Detroit Red Wings – Christian Djoos; Darren Helm

Edmonton Oilers – Gaetan Haas; James Neal

Florida Panthers – Markus Nutivaara

Los Angeles Kings – Kurtis MacDermid; Cal Petersen; Sean Walker

Minnesota Wild – Alex Stalock

Nashville Predators – Mikael Granlund; Luca Sbisa

New York Rangers – Justin Richards

Philadelphia Flyers – Shayne Gostisbehere

Pittsburgh Penguins – Kasperi Kapanen

San Jose Sharks – Max Letunov

Vancouver Canucks – Jordie Benn; J.T. Miller

Winnipeg Jets – Nikolaj Ehlers

Preds release Weber

Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators have released defenseman Yannick Weber from his PTO.

Mikael Granlund and Luca Sbisa need to go through quarantine before they are able to join the team. Both will start the season as non-roster players.

On waivers

Pierre LeBrun: Players who were put on waivers.

Boston Bruins – Par Lindholm

Edmonton Oilers – Devin Shore

Florida Panthers – Rodrigo Abols and Kevin Connauton

New York Islanders – Dmytro Timashov

Tampa Bay Lightning – Criotoval Nieves

Washington Capitals – Craig Anderson

Team winning percentage from 1917 to 2020

Fifth Quarter Stats: Interesting notes from the graphic below.

1. The Montreal Canadiens have never fallen below .500.

2. The New York Rangers have the highest first season ‘winning percentage’ and also the highest winning percentage by any team after cumulating (.636).

3. The Washington Capitals had the worst opening season (.131).

4. Four teams have gotten above .600 (EDM, MTL, NYR, PHI, VGK).