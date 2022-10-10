NHL News: Players on Waivers, and Ian Cole Suspended by the Lightning

Players on waivers
Cap Friendly: Players who were put on waivers yesterday.
Anaheim Ducks – Josh Mahura
Arizona Coyotes – Cam Dineen, Bokondji Imama, Laurent Dauphin and Jon Gillies
Boston Bruins – Mike Reilly, Chris Wagner and Nick Foligno
Columbus Blue Jackets – Emil Benstrom
Chicago Blackhawks – Buddy Robinson
Colorado Avalanche – Mikhail Maltsev and Anton Blidh
Dallas Stars – Will Butcher
Detroit Red Wings – Givani Smith, Juho Olkinuora, Taro Hirose and Kyle Criscuolo
Edmonton Oilers – Devin Shore
Florida Panthers – Alex Lyon, Michael Del Zotto, Chris Tierney , Aleksi Heponiemi and Lucas Carlsson
Los Angeles Kings – Pheonix Copley and Jacob Moverare
Minnesota Wild – Mason Shaw and Nic Petan
Montreal Canadiens – Corey Schueneman and Madison Bowey
New Jersey Devils – Mason Geertsen
Nashville Predators – Mark Jankowski, Jimmy Huntington, Roland McKeown, Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross and Connor Ingram
New York Islanders – Paul LaDue, Grant Hutton and Otto Koivula
New York Rangers – Jarred Tinordi and Julien Gauthier
Ottawa Senators – Jayce Hawyluk, Scott Sabourin, Jacob Larsson and Antoine Bibeau
Philadelphia Flyers – Cooper Marody and Zack MacEwan
San Jose Sharks – Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Aaron Dell
Seattle Kraken – Michal Kempny and John Hayden
St. Louis Blues – Josh Leivo
Tampa Bay Myers – Philippe Myers
Toronto Maple Leafs – Victor Mete, Kyle Clifford, Wayne Simmonds and Adam Gaudette
Vegas Golden Knights – Jonas Rondbjerg
Winnipeg Jets – Jansen Harkins
Washington Capitals – Lucas Johansen, Brett Leason, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Henrik Borgstrom
The Lightning suspend Ian Cole
Chris Johnston: The Tampa Bay Lightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole while he’s being investigated by the NHL for groomed and sexually assaulting an underage woman.
Elliotte Friedman: A statement from Cole via his agent: “I take the allegations made against me today in an anonymous tweet very seriously. I completely deny these allegations and will fully cooperate with the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning, their officials and legal departments in the forthcoming investigation. I look forward to clearing my name and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded. I will have no further comment until the NHL’s investigation concludes.”