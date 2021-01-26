NHL News: Players on Waivers and Some Injury Updates

Waivers

Stephen Whyno: The Colorado Avalanche put defenseman Greg Pateryn on waivers. The Edmonton Oilers put forward Tyler Ennis on waivers.

Stephen Whyno: Pateryn will likely be sent to the taxi squad if he clears waivers. This basically shows that the trading of Ian Cole for Pateryn was about clearing some room for Bowen Byram and the eventual return of Erik Johnson.

Jason Gregor: Putting Ennis on waivers was likely done so they could recall Evan Bouchard or Joakim Nygard.

If Ennis clears, the Oilers will be able to send up and down without having to go through waivers.

Michael Augello: The Toronto Maple Leafs have been looking for a forward and GM Kyle Dubas might take a look at Ennis. Ennis had a good year with the Maple Leafs in a depth role a couple of years ago and was loved in the dressing room.

NHL injury notes

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward David Pastrnak won’t play tonight or on Thursday, They aren’t ruling him out for this weekend against the Washington Capitals.

Steve Conroy: Cassidy said that defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was doing better but didn’t skate. He hasn’t been ruled out for tonight.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere practiced with the team for the first time since January 8th.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Forward Mitchell Stephens will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Erik Cernak is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was on the ice yesterday for their optional skate. He has a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. His status for tonight’s game is uncertain at this time. Wilson isn’t sure when the injury occurred and he’s never had something like this before.