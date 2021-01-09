NHL News: Players On Waivers, Henrik Lundqvist, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Dallas Stars

Players who were put on waivers yesterday

Elliotte Friedman: List of players who were put on waivers.

Anaheim Ducks – David Backes, Andrew Agozzino, Sam Carrick, Chase DeLeo, Christian Djoos, Vinni Lettieri, Andrew Poturalski, Anthony Stolarz, and Andy Welinski.

Carolina Hurricanes – Jeremy Bracco, Antoine Bibeau, Gustav Forsling, Steven Lorentz, Max McCormick, Drew Shore, and Spencer Smallman

Colorado Avalanche – Kyle Burroughs, Sheldon Dries, Jacob MacDonald, Jayson Megna, Daniel Rehouf, Miikka Salomaki, T.J. Tynan, and Michael Vecchione.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Nic Petan

Henrik Lundqvist: Day 3. Surgery went really well. About 5 hours to get it all taken care of. Really appreciate the great staff here at the Clevland Clinic. Last few days has been pretty crazy but feel like I”m in really good hands. Every day is a step in the right direction.

The Pittsburgh Penguins close camp today

Matt Vensel: The Pittsburgh Penguins have canceled today’s sessions. They said “the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19.”

The Dallas Stars camp shut down

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL on the Dallas Star, who have shut down training camp.

“The National Hockey League announced today that six Dallas Stars players and two staff members have recently confirmed positive tests for the COVID-19 virus. Those individuals are self-isolating and following CDC and League protocols. As a result of the positive tests, and as an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for several days while further daily testing and contact tracing is conducted. The Leauge is in the process of reviewing and revising the Stars’ regular season schedule with the expectation that the team will not open its 2020-21 season earlier than Tuesday, January 19.

“The Stars organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.”

Frank Seravalli: Condensing the Stars schedule could mean they play 56 games in 110 days.