NHL News: Player Signings and No Qualifying Offers for Some Oilers and Senators
The Oilers won't qualify two, Senators won't for seven. Barclay Goodrow signs for six. The Red Wings sign Alex Nedoljkovic, Michael Rasmussen.
© James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author
Two won’t get QO’s from the Oilers

Ryan Rishaug: The Oilers won’t be sending qualifying offers to Jujhar Khaira and Dominik Kahun

Senators won’t qualify seven players

Dean Brown: Among the players who won’t get qualifying offers from the Ottawa Senators include Marcus Hogberg, Jonathan Davidsson, Michael Amadio, Zachary Magwood, J.C. Beaudin, Jack Kopack and Brandon Fortunato.

Goodrow’s six-year deal with the Rangers

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown of Barclay Goodrow‘s six-year contract extension with the New York Rangers.

2021-22: 750,000 salary. $1.75 million signing bonus
2022-23: $2.5 million salary,  500,000 signing bonus
2023-24: $5.1 million salary
2024-25: $5 million salary
2025-26: $3.75 million salary
2026-27: $1.25 million salary, 1.25 million signing bonus

Puck Pedia: On the structure of Goodrow’s contract.

  • Low Comp Year 1 (18% escrow)
  • Highest Comp Years 3-5 (6% escrow
  • Low Comp + Signing Bonus Year 6: Possible lockout year + higher escrow

Oilers re-sign Smith

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Mike Smith‘s two-year, $4.4 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

2021-22: $1.9 million
2022-23: $2.5 million

Red Wings sign Nedeljkovic and Rasmussen

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown of Alex Nedeljkovic‘s two-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

2021-22: $2.5 million
2022-23: $3.5 million

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown of Michael Rasmussen‘s three-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings – a $1.46 million cap hit.

2021-22: $1 million
2022-23: $1.48 million
2023-24: $1.9 million

Sharks re-sign Balcers

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Rudolfs Balcers to a two-year contract. GM Doug Wilson on the signing: “We were excited to bring Rudolfs back to our organization last season & he became an important part of our lineup.”

Leafs re-sign Woll

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed goaltender Joseph Woll to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the minors.

 