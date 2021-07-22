NHL News: Player Signings and No Qualifying Offers for Some Oilers and Senators

Two won’t get QO’s from the Oilers

Ryan Rishaug: The Oilers won’t be sending qualifying offers to Jujhar Khaira and Dominik Kahun

Senators won’t qualify seven players

Dean Brown: Among the players who won’t get qualifying offers from the Ottawa Senators include Marcus Hogberg, Jonathan Davidsson, Michael Amadio, Zachary Magwood, J.C. Beaudin, Jack Kopack and Brandon Fortunato.

Goodrow’s six-year deal with the Rangers

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown of Barclay Goodrow‘s six-year contract extension with the New York Rangers.

2021-22: 750,000 salary. $1.75 million signing bonus

2022-23: $2.5 million salary, 500,000 signing bonus

2023-24: $5.1 million salary

2024-25: $5 million salary

2025-26: $3.75 million salary

2026-27: $1.25 million salary, 1.25 million signing bonus

Puck Pedia: On the structure of Goodrow’s contract.

Low Comp Year 1 (18% escrow)

Highest Comp Years 3-5 (6% escrow

Low Comp + Signing Bonus Year 6: Possible lockout year + higher escrow

Here’s how Goodrow’s contract projects moving forward. This strikes me as a bit harsh but nonetheless this is a less-than-ideal contract. #NYR pic.twitter.com/pJvUUg3oun — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 22, 2021

Oilers re-sign Smith

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Mike Smith‘s two-year, $4.4 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

2021-22: $1.9 million

2022-23: $2.5 million

Red Wings sign Nedeljkovic and Rasmussen

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown of Alex Nedeljkovic‘s two-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

2021-22: $2.5 million

2022-23: $3.5 million

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown of Michael Rasmussen‘s three-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings – a $1.46 million cap hit.

2021-22: $1 million

2022-23: $1.48 million

2023-24: $1.9 million

Sharks re-sign Balcers

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Rudolfs Balcers to a two-year contract. GM Doug Wilson on the signing: “We were excited to bring Rudolfs back to our organization last season & he became an important part of our lineup.”

Leafs re-sign Woll

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed goaltender Joseph Woll to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the minors.