NHL News: Playoff Series Records, Arbitration, Petry, Staal, Killorn, Coyle, Howden and Siegenthaler

Playoff series records

Greg Harvey: Best NHL playoff series records by franchise.

Lightning .688 (22-10)

Oilers .673 (35-17)

Golden Knights .636 (7-4)

Canadiens .610 (94-60)

Islanders .610 (36-23)

Penguins .571 (40-30)

Red Wings .562 (68-53)

Devils .556 (25-20)

Ducks .552 (16-13)

Avalanche .538 (28-24)

Arbitration walk away number for this year

Puck Pedia: The walk-away salary arbitration number for teams this year is the same as last year – $4,538,958. So if the arbitrator awards a salary above that, the team can walk away,

“The # is indexed to increases in average league salary; since avg sal went down 11.6% vs 19-20, walkaway # remained the same.”

Petry and Staal injury notes

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry broke his pinky finger and was in a cast of a week. He was told that it required surgery that could have ended his season. He obviously put it off.

Arpon Basu: Petry: “Just the pinky finger went into the glass, turned sideways, and that was it. The eyes were because of when they were setting my finger back into place to put the cast on, I basically passed out and popped all the blood vessels in my eyes.”

Eric Staal: Canadiens Eric Staal that when he came out of quarantine after being acquired from Buffalo, he had back issues. He suffered a pectoral and a neck injury that caused him to miss a game.

Killorn will be good in three-four weeks

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn said that in three or four weeks he’ll be back to regular activities. He broke his fibula in Game 1 after blocking a shot.

Bruins Coyle underwent surgery

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle had two left knee surgeries recently.

He had one surgery to repair an avulsion fracture and another for a small tear of his patellar tendon.

He is expected to be ready for training camp in September.

Coyle struggled this season after signing a big six-year deal. He may have been dealing with the knee injury during the season.

Rangers re-sign Howden

New York Rangers: The Rangers have re-signed RFA Brett Howden.

Devils re-sign Siegenthaler

Corey Masisak: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed RFA defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a two-year contract at a $1.125 million salary cap hit.

The Devils sent the Coyotes 2021 third-round pick they got in the Taylor Hall trade to the Capitals at the trade deadline for Siegenthaler.