NHL News: Playoffs, Stutzle’s Hat Trick, Rinne and Lindgren

Playoffs start on Saturday

Mike Harrington: Stanley Cup playoffs are almost set.

East: PIT-NYI, WSH-BOS

Central: CAR-NSH, FLA-TBL

West: VGK-STL, COL-MIN (home ice TBA)

North: TOR-TBA, EDM-TBA (WPG-MON battling for 3-4)

Game 1 of the First Round series between the @Capitals and @NHLBruins is confirmed for Saturday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports. This will be the fourth playoff series between the clubs and first in nearly a decade. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/AwZ8o8L7qB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 11, 2021

Confirmed: The @penguins and @NYIslanders will clash in the First Round of the 2021 #StanleyCup Playoffs. This will be the sixth playoff series between the clubs, with New York holding a 4-1 advantage to date including a sweep in their last meeting (2019 First Round). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/LhxU8WYBi5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 11, 2021

Local Kids celebrate Tim Stutzle‘s first NHL hat trick

Norris and Tkachuk wanted to join the party #GoSensGo #Sens pic.twitter.com/vgmCZKiAkx

— Sens Thoughts (@PositiveSensFan) May 11, 2021

End of the line Rinne?

Paul Skrbina: It seemed last night like it was the last for Pekka Rinne. “Either way, what a ride he gave this franchise.”

If this is it for Pekka Rinne, what a moment to witness. He took a lap around the ice to thank the fans after being named the first star. The entire team stayed to witness it. The players that didn’t play tonight came out to the bench as well. #Preds pic.twitter.com/5dXKEe4TI9 — Justin Bradford (@justinbbradford) May 11, 2021

Rangers sign Lindgren

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have signed defenseman Ryan Lindgren to a three-year contract extension worth $9 million.

2021-22: $2,000,000 base salary

2022-23: $3,000,000 base salary

2023-24: $4,000,000 base salary

Lindgren will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights when the deal expires.

Bill Masterton Trophy Nominees for this season