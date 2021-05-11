NHL News: Playoffs, Stutzle’s Hat Trick, Rinne and Lindgren
NHL playoffs start on Saturday. Kids celebrate Tim Stutzle's first hat trick. Rinne played his last game? Rangers sign Lindgren.
Playoffs start on Saturday

Mike Harrington: Stanley Cup playoffs are almost set.

East: PIT-NYI, WSH-BOS
Central: CAR-NSH, FLA-TBL
West: VGK-STL, COL-MIN (home ice TBA)
North: TOR-TBA, EDM-TBA (WPG-MON battling for 3-4)

Local Kids celebrate Tim Stutzle‘s first NHL hat trick

Norris and Tkachuk wanted to join the party #GoSensGo #Sens pic.twitter.com/vgmCZKiAkx

— Sens Thoughts (@PositiveSensFan) May 11, 2021

End of the line Rinne?

Paul Skrbina: It seemed last night like it was the last for Pekka Rinne. “Either way, what a ride he gave this franchise.”

Rangers sign Lindgren

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have signed defenseman Ryan Lindgren to a three-year contract extension worth $9 million.

2021-22: $2,000,000 base salary
2022-23: $3,000,000 base salary
2023-24: $4,000,000 base salary

Lindgren will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights when the deal expires.

