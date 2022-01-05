NHL News: Postponed Games, Schedule Changes, Matthews, McDavid, and In and Out of Protocol

Canadian teams can’t have many more games postponed

Sportsnet: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said on Sportsnet 590 that they are running out of makeup dates for postponed Canadian teams, so there may not be many more games postponed.

“I wouldn’t say we’re at that point definitively yet, but I think that we’re basically there. I think what we’ve done for the Canadian franchises, to this point, it contemplates postponements out through kind of the middle of January. That’s about as far as we can go. I don’t expect to see a lot of Canadian home dates further moved — I think we’re pretty much there.”

Five schedule changes

NHL Public Relations: The NHL made five changes to the schedule yesterday. Two games were postponed and need to be rescheduled, and three rescheduled dates were announced.

Game #693, Columbus @ NY Islanders on January 18 – to be postponed with a rescheduled date announced at a later time

on January 18 – to be postponed with a rescheduled date announced at a later time Game #694, Detroit @ Philadelphia on January 18 – to be postponed with a rescheduled date announced at a later time

Game #340, NY Islanders @ Philadelphia previously scheduled for November 30 will now be rescheduled for January 18 @ 7:00 p.m. ET

@ Philadelphia previously scheduled for November 30 will now be rescheduled for January 18 @ 7:00 p.m. ET Game #723, NY Islanders @ Toronto currently scheduled for January 22 will be rescheduled for April 17 @ 7:30 p.m. ET

@ Toronto currently scheduled for January 22 will be rescheduled for April 17 @ 7:30 p.m. ET bGame #1211, Toronto @ NY Islanders currently scheduled for April 17 will be rescheduled for January 22 @ 7:00 p.m. ET

Matthews and McDavid to have another PCR test

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Kennedy said that forward Auston Matthews tested negative yesterday (had a positive test on Monday) and will be tested again. He hasn’t been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game.

Elliotte Friedman: Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Derek Ryan have tested positive and will have another test today.

In COVID protocol

Boston Bruins: Forward Jake DeBrusk was put in COVID protocol.

Mike Morreale: Buffalo Sabres forwards Anders Bjork, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch were put in COVID protocol.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski has been placed in COVID protocol.

Montreal Canadiens: Entering COVID protocol were Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Jesse Ylönen, David Savard, Samuel Montembeault and Trevor Letowski.

Sam Kasan of NewJerseyDevils.com: New Jersey Devils forwards Yegor Sharangovich and Pavel Zacha have been placed in COVID protocol.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Claude Giroux and defenseman Ivan Provorov were put in COVID protocol.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins Drew O’Connor has been placed in COVID protocol. Forward Jeff Carter is still in protocol.

San Jose Sharks: Forwards Logan Couture and Lane Pederson were put in COVID protocol.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton has been placed in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets activate Joonas Korpisalo from COVID protocol.

Dallas Stars: Forward Jamie Benn has been removed from COVID protocol.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin is out of COVID protocol and is practicing.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Tomas Tatar is out of protocol and practicing.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins Tristan Jarry, Kasperi Kapanen and Teddy Blueger are practicing and out of protocol.