NHL News: Power, Hughes, Eklund, Killorn, Wedgewood, Wolanin, Toninato and the Kraken

Top 2021 draft prospects Power, Hughes and Eklund

Adam Kimelman: 2021 top draft prospect Owen Power said that he will meet with the Buffalo Sabres, who hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, on Thursday.

Adam Kimelman : Power when asked what he’ll say to the Sabres as to why they should take him with the first overall pick: “I’d say I’m a two-way defenseman that can play in all situations and log a lot of minutes. I think any team in the NHL would want something like that. That’s what I’ll bring.”

Paul Hamilton: Power said he hasn't made a final decision on whether he'll return to Michigan or go pro. He's leaning to returning to school but will talk to the team that drafts him.

Greg Whyshynski: 2021 draft prospect Luke Hughes said that it would be “unbelievable” to be drafted by the New Jersey Devils and to play with his brother Jack.

“I mean, my brother clearly wants me to be there. It would be super cool to play with him. At the same time, there are 32 really great teams out there and I’d be happy to go to any one of those teams.”

Lance Lysowski: 2021 top-ranked European draft prospect Willian Eklund said that he wants to play another season in Sweden to work on his shot and speed.

He thinks that one more year in Sweden will get him ready to be a top-six forward the following season.

Mostly up to Killorn if he plays

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Alex Killorn could play in Game 5: “A lot of it will be up to Killer and how he feels.”

Devils re-sign Wedgewood

Corey Masisak: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood to an $825,000 NHL contract and $375,000 in the minors.

New Jersey Devils: Wedgewood’s deal is a one-year, two-way deal.

Kings re-sign Wolanin

Cap Friendly: The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed defenseman Christian Wolanin to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000 in the NHL and $375,000 in the minors with $400,000 guaranteed.

Jets re-sign Toninato

Ken Wiebe: The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed forward Dominic Toninato to a two-year contract.

The first year of the deal is a two-way and the second year is a one-way.

Kraken hire two assistant coaches

Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have hired assistant coaches Jay Leach and Paul McFarland.