NHL News: Predators, Flyers, Flames, Jets, Blackhawks and Devils

The Predators and Yakov Trenin headed to arbitration
Frank Seravalli: The Nashville Predators and Yakov Trenin had their salary arbitration hearing yesterday.
The Predators filed for a two-year contact at $1.35 million per. Trenin asked for a one-year contract at $2.4 million.
The Flyers re-sign Zack MacEwen
Bill Meltzer: The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Zack MacEwen for one year at $925,000. They avoided salary arbitration. He’ll be an RFA again next year.
The Flames re-sign Andrew Mangiapane
Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year contract at a $5.8 million salary cap hit. The contract buys two years of unrestricted free agency.
Puck Pedia: The Flames now have $2.675 million in projected salary cap space with 21 players in under contract – 11 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.
The Flames avoid arbitration with Oliver Kylington
Steve Macfarlane: The Calgary Flames have avoided salary arbitration with defenseman Oliver Kylington and signed him to a two-year contract at $2.5 million per season.
“Again, the team has bought time to work on something bigger in the future and a young player is betting on himself.”
Puck Pedia: Kylington will be a UFA when the deal expires.
Puck Pedia: The Flames now have $8.5 million in projected salary cap space with 20 players in under contract – 10 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.
The Flames re-sign Martin Pospisil
Calgary Flames: The Flames have re-signed forward Martin Pospisil to one-year, two-way deal with a $750,000 salary cap hit.
The Jets re-sign Leon Gawanke
Ken Wiebe: The Winnipeg Jest have signed defenseman Leon Gawanke to a one-year, two-way deal with a $750,000 cap hit.
The Blackhawks sign Jalen Luypen
Mario Tirabassi: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Jalen Luypen to a three-year entry-level contract with an AAV of $859,167.
The Devils re-sign Tyce Thompson
Devils PR: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed forward Tyce Thompson to a two-year contract.
The first year is two-ways with $750,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the minors.
The second year is one-way at $775,000.