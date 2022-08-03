NHL News: Predators, Flyers, Flames, Jets, Blackhawks and Devils

The Predators and Yakov Trenin headed to arbitration

Frank Seravalli: The Nashville Predators and Yakov Trenin had their salary arbitration hearing yesterday.

The Predators filed for a two-year contact at $1.35 million per. Trenin asked for a one-year contract at $2.4 million.

The Flyers re-sign Zack MacEwen

Bill Meltzer: The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Zack MacEwen for one year at $925,000. They avoided salary arbitration. He’ll be an RFA again next year.

The Flames re-sign Andrew Mangiapane

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year contract at a $5.8 million salary cap hit. The contract buys two years of unrestricted free agency.

Puck Pedia: The Flames now have $2.675 million in projected salary cap space with 21 players in under contract – 11 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.

The Flames avoid arbitration with Oliver Kylington

Steve Macfarlane: The Calgary Flames have avoided salary arbitration with defenseman Oliver Kylington and signed him to a two-year contract at $2.5 million per season.

“Again, the team has bought time to work on something bigger in the future and a young player is betting on himself.”

Puck Pedia: Kylington will be a UFA when the deal expires.

Puck Pedia: The Flames now have $8.5 million in projected salary cap space with 20 players in under contract – 10 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.

The Flames re-sign Martin Pospisil

Calgary Flames: The Flames have re-signed forward Martin Pospisil to one-year, two-way deal with a $750,000 salary cap hit.

The Jets re-sign Leon Gawanke

Ken Wiebe: The Winnipeg Jest have signed defenseman Leon Gawanke to a one-year, two-way deal with a $750,000 cap hit.

The Blackhawks sign Jalen Luypen

Mario Tirabassi: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Jalen Luypen to a three-year entry-level contract with an AAV of $859,167.

The Devils re-sign Tyce Thompson

Devils PR: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed forward Tyce Thompson to a two-year contract.

The first year is two-ways with $750,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the minors.

The second year is one-way at $775,000.