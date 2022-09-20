NHL News: PTOs from the Rangers, Oilers, Flames and Flyers

The Rangers sign Matt Bartkowski to a PTO

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have signed defenseman Matt Bartkowski to a PTO.

The Oilers sign two to PTOs

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers signed defenseman Jason Demers and forward Jake Virtanen to PTOs.

The Flames sign Sonny Milano to a PTO

Calgary Flames: The Flames have signed forward Sonny Milano to a PTO.

Wes Gilbertson: “Worth keeping in mind, #Flames have just over US$2 million in salary-cap space. With a strong pre-season showing, could another squad offer Sonny Milano more than Flames can afford? With Milano on PTO, Jakob Pelletier needs a heck of a camp to earn an opening-night job.”

*Very* broadly, here’s the #Flames‘ cap situation with the roster locks pencilled in. They have $4.125 million in space and up to 4 openings, BUT Juuso Valimaki has a $425K cap penalty if he’s in the AHL. (We count the penalty here, but assume he’s sent down.) pic.twitter.com/k8UHTi3mbg — Ryan Pike (@RyanNPike) September 19, 2022

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Sonny Milano to a PTO. Could be huge addition for the Flames in our eyes. Milano proved in the last year he’s a legit NHLer. Calgary’s TOP9 could look really, really good in the next season. pic.twitter.com/CcPBFfIMj7 — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) September 19, 2022

The Flames have signed Sonny Milano to a PTO. pic.twitter.com/NSmkBYrEfB — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 19, 2022

The Flyers sign Artem Anisimov and Antoine Roussel to PTOs

Frank Seravalli: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Artem Anisimov to a PTO.

Frank Seravalli: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Antoine Roussel to a PTO.

Charlie Roussel: “Roussel was once a really good, chippy bottom-sixer. Since his ACL injury, however, he really hasn’t been the same. Still, this is the kind of guy I’m fine tossing a PTO to, just to see if he’s bounced back.”