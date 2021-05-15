NHL News: Rangers, Capitals, Senators, Hurricanes, Hartman and Arena Capacity

Rangers interview Gallant, hire Grier

Pierre LeBrun: Gerard Gallant interviewed with the New York Rangers before heading off to the World Championships.

Pierre LeBrun: Expect that the Rangers will interview three or four more coaching candidates.

Larry Brooks: The Rangers have hired Mike Grier as an advisor to hockey operations. Chris Drury and Grier have a connecion dating back to the mid-90’s when they were teammates at BU.

Kuznetsov, Samsonov still in protocol

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov remain on the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list. It’s the 11th consecutive day.

Senators extend Zub

Dan Milstein: The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Artem Zub to a two-year contract extension.

Elliotte Friedman: The two-year deal carries a $2.5 million salary cap hit. He’ll get $1.75 million next year and $3.25 million the following year.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators told pending RFA goaltender Marcus Hogberg that he won’t be qualified.

Hurricanes sign Tieksola

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed 2019 fourth-round pick, forward Tuukka Tieksola to a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal carries an $832,000 salary cap hit and has a European assignment clause.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $60,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors.

2022-23: 750,000 base salary, $65,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors.

2023-24: 775,000 base salary, $70,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors.

Hartman Fined

NHL Player Safety: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip on St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais.

Arena capacity

Jeremy Rutherford: Arena capacity for playoff teams.

Nashville: 12,135

St. Louis: 9,000

Colorado: 7,750

Vegas: 7,567

Tampa Bay: 7,000

New York Islanders: 6,800

Pittsburgh: 5,000

Washington: 5,000

Minnesota: 4,500

Boston: 4,291

Carolina: Unknown

Florida: Unknown

Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg: 0