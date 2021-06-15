NHL News: Rangers, Sharks, Bruins, Flyers, Senators, Blue Jackets and Red Wings

Rangers hire their next head coach

Larry Brooks: The New York Rangers have hired Gerard Gallant to be their next head coach.

Pierre LeBrun: Believe that Gallant received a four-year deal.

Sharks sign three

Kevin Kurz: The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Jonathan Dahlen to a one-year, one-way contract.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks GM Doug Wilson on Dahlin: “Jonathan went back to Sweden this past year with goals of being the captain for his team and winning the championship in the Allsvenskan. He delivered on his promises by being the MVP and leading scorer in the league and matured in his path to success. He will take this experience has earned and challenge for a spot in the NHL.”

Kevin Kurz: The Sharks have signed Jeff Viel to a two-year, two-way contract.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks GM Wilson on Viel: “Jeff showed his compete level last season, playing a hard-nosed, physical game. He is a player who has great character and leadership qualities … we feel that he will push to make the jump to the NHL.”

CapFriendly: Salary breakdown for the three Sharks contracts.

Jonathan Dahlen 1 year / 1-way

NHL: $750,000

Nicolas Meloche 1-year / 2-way

NHL: $750,000 Minor: $170,000 ($200,000 guaranteed)

Jeffrey Viel – 2 year / 2-way

2021-22: $750,000 / $225,000

2022-23: $750,000 / $275,000 ($325,000 guaranteed)

I like this. Dahlen nearly guaranteeing he gets an NHL shot. If after the year it doesn’t work out, the Sharks are out nothing and Dahlen goes right back to Sweden and continues to destroy Allsvenskan or maybe the SHL. I have a feeling Dahlen will stick in the NHL though. https://t.co/OsOxOVsDZF pic.twitter.com/oHRmRq73jD — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) June 14, 2021

Bruins sign Froden

Ty Anderson: The Boston Bruins have signed forward Jesper Froden. The winger scored 22 goals and added 18 assists last season.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Froden’s one-year $842,500 cap hit and $925,000 AAV.

$750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonuses, and $80,000 in the minors

Flyers sign two

Bill Meltzer: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed German Robtsov and Linus Sandin to one-year, two-way contracts. Both carry an AAV of $750,000.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Robtsov.

$750,000 base salary, $100,000 in the minors with $125,000 guaranteed.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Sandin.

$750,000 base salary, $125,000 in the minors with $200,000 guaranteed.

Sens sign Merilainen

Ottawa Senators: The Sens have signed goaltender Leevi Merilainen to a three-year entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Merilainen’s three-year deal with the $838,000 salary cap hit and AAV.

Yr 1/2: $750,000 base salary, $80,000 signing bonus, $80,000 minors.

Yr 3: $775,000 base salary, $80,000 signing bonus, $80,000 minors.

Blue Jackets to sign Hofmann

CBJ Coverage: Swiss media reporting that the Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Gregory Hofmann to a one-year, one-way deal worth $900,000.

Red Wings Johansson heading back to Sweden

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have loaned defenseman Albert Johansson to Farjestad of the SHL.