NHL News: Rangers, Wild, Senators, Golden Knights and Maple Leafs

Two Rangers off COVID list but coaching staff added

New York Rangers: Defenseman Adam Fox and forward Pavel Buchnevich have been removed from the COVID protocol list.

New York Rangers: Statement from the Rangers before last night’s game:

“In accordance with the NHL COVID-19 protocol and additional health and safety guidelines, Rangers head coach David Quinn, as well as Rangers assistant coaches Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown, will be unavailable for tonight’s game. Hartford Wold Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch, Hartford Wolf pack associate head coach Gord Murphy, and Rangers Associate General Manager Chris Drury will be behind the Rangers’ bench for tonight’s game. Knoblauch will serve as the acting head coach.”

Soucy suspended

NHL Player Safety: Minnesota Wild defenseman Carson Soucy was suspended for one game for charging Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland.

Senators sign 2018 5th round pick

Cap Friendly: The Ottawa Senators have signed 2018 5th round pick Angus Crookshank to a three-year entry-level deal that will kick in next season.

2021-22: $750,000 base + $80,000 SB / $70,000 minors

2022-23: $750,000 base + $80,000 SB / $70,000 minors

2023-24: $775,000 base + $80,000 SB / $70,000 minors

Golden Knights sign Miromanov

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed undrafted forward Daniil Miromanov to a one-year entry-level deal.

2021-22: $750,000 base + $92,500 SB / $70,000 minor

He also has a games played bonus.

Galchenyuk skates with main group … Losing Vesey saves cap space

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Galchenyuk practiced with the team in a regular jersey and not a taxi-squad jersey shortly after Jimmy Vesey was claimed on waivers (Vancouver Canucks).

James Mirtle: With the Vancouver Canucks claiming Jimmy Vesey off waivers from the Maple Leafs, it will save them some salary cap space.

Vesey carried a $900,000 salary cap hit and could have counted $411,000 for the remainder of the season. If the Maple Leafs keep the minimum of 20 roster players, they will have some extra cap flexibility for the trade deadline.