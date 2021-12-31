NHL News: Re-Scheduling, Ontario Guidelines, In and Out of Protocol

On re-scheduling games

Pierre LeBrun: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly on re-working the NHL schedule: “We were able to get the vast bulk of the games that have been postponed fit nicely into basically that three-week period in February, so we haven’t had to disrupt other elements of the schedule just yet.”

Coyotes-Stars postponed

Arizona Coyotes: “Our game originally scheduled for Sunday, January 2 against the Dallas Stars has been postponed.

A new date and time have yet to be announced, but we will communicate those details once they are released.”

MLSE statement on Ontario guidelines

Toronto Maple Leafs: “All upcoming Toronto Maple Leafs games will transition to operating without any sold tickets effective Friday, December 31. Up to 1,000 individuals may be in the building through League and team requirements. It is expected that these limits will be in place for the next three weeks. Season Seat Members and ticket holders should follow us on the social for updates.”

In COVID protocol

New York Islanders: Going into of protocol was defenseman Sebastian Aho.

San Jose Sharks: Defenseman Mario Ferraro was added to NHL COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner is out of COVID protocol.

Detroit Red Wings: Coming out of COVID protocol are Lucas Raymond, Adam Erne and Jordan Oesterle.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have activated Phillip Danault from COVID protocol.

New York Islanders: Coming out of protocol are Cal Clutterbuck, Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Robin Salo.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin is out of COVID protocol and back practicing.

San Jose Sharks: Forward Jonathan Dahlen was removed from COVID protocol.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Evgenii Dadonov are out of COVID protocol.