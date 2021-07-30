NHL News: Red Wings Acquire Stephens … Rangers Acquire, Extend Reaves
The Tampa Bay Lightning traded forward Mitchell Stephens to the Detroit Red Wings. The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Ryan Reaves to the New York Rangers.
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Red Wings acquire Stephens from the Lightning

Chris Johnston: The Tampa Bay Lightning traded forward Mitchell Stephens to the Detroit Red Wings for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Joe Smith: “GM Julien BriseBois had to walk the tightrope with the cap, said every transaction would be “dollar in, dollar out.” Mitchell Stephens dealt to Detroit for a sixth rounder is part of that. Still need to sign RFAs Colton, Raddysh, Katchouk.”

Cap Friendly: “After trading Mitchell Stephens to Detroit, the #Lightning now have a projected cap hit of $87,240,955 and $1,134,045 in projected off-season LTI cap space. The club also has 4 more RFA’s to resign, notably Colton Ross.”

Golden Knights send Reaves to the Rangers

Chris Johnston: The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Ryan Reaves to the New York Rangers for a 2022 third-round pick.

Elliotte Friedman: The Rangers and Reaves are working on a contract extension to add one more year to the deal at around the same price – $1.75 million.

Puck Pedia: “With Reaves ($1.75M) & signing Chytil ($2.3M per @NYP_Brooksie), #NYR have $15.4M Cap Space w/ 22 on Proj Roster (14F/7D/1G). However, w/ this Projected Roster, would be $1.44M over 7.5% of Cap Bonus Cushion, reducing Cap Space to $14M RFA: Shesterkin”

Puck Pedia: “After trading Reaves ($1.75M), #VegasBorn now just $37K over cap with 21 Players on Projected Roster (13F/6D/2G). RFA: Patrick, Coghlan.”