NHL News: Red Wings, Predators, Sharks, Utah, and HHOF

The Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators make a minor trade

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have traded Andrew Gibson to the Nashville Predators for a 2024 second-round pick (originally Tampa Bay’s) and Jesse Kiiskinen.

Puck Pedia: Gibson is a right-handed defenseman drafted 42nd overall in the second round of the 2023 draft. Signed to a three-year entry-level contract with an AAV of $897,000.

Kiiskinen is a right winger drafted 68th overall in the third round of the 2023 draft. He’s unsigned

Max Bultman: “Red Wings trade last year’s second-round pick Gibson for a second-rounder in this draft (53 overall) and Kiiskinen who was a third-rounder last year. Had 10 points in 38 games in Liiga. 6 ft right-shot winger.”

Eduardo A. Encine: The Predators got the second-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Tanner Jeannot trade.

David Johnson: “It’s always curious when you see a team trade a player they drafted just one year ago for another draft pick. I think Gibson has a chance to be a solid physical defensive defenseman in the NHL.”

The Detroit Red Wings send a defenseman to the San Jose Sharks

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings traded defenseman Jake Walman and a 2024 second-round pick (TB) for future considerations.

Sheng Peng: A league source on the Red Wings sending Wallman to the Sharks: “Yzerman needed cap space…greater opportunity for Walman.”

David Pagnotta: “#SJsharks wanted to add to their blueline this summer. They get Walman now, and gain a 2nd for eating his $3.4M cap hit. Expecting more from Grier to come this week.”

Max Bultman: “Clearly, the Red Wings were desperate to move money and clear space on D. And Yzerman left some ambiguity on Walman’s role in his presser on Friday. But I would have never guessed they would need to attach a pick to move him. Truly a stunning trade.”

The Utah Hockey Club re-sign Vladislav Kolyachonok

Puck Pedia: The Utah Hockey Club extended defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok to a two-year deal.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, and $125,000 in the minors.

2025-26: $775,000 one-way.

