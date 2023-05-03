NHL News: Refs and Linesmen, Wild, Ticket Prices, and Snoop Dogg

Referees and Linesmen for round two

Scouting the Refs: List of Referees and Linesmen scheduled for round two.

Referees – Gord Dwyer, Trevor Hanson, Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari, Chris Lee, Wes McCauley, Jon McIsaac, Dan O’Rourke, Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter, and Kelly Sutherland.

Linesmen – Shandor Alphonso, Steve Barton, Devin Berg, David Brisebois, Scott Cherrey, Michel Cormier, Brad Kovachik, Matt MacPherson, Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison, Jonny Murray, and Bryan Pancich.

Each referee will get a $27,000 bonus for round two and linesmen will get $17,250.

Standby refs get $1,000 and will get $2,750 if they get into a game. Linesmen get $650 and $1,775 if they get into a game.

The Wild re-sign Marcus Johansson

Minnesota Wild: The Wild have signed forward Marcus Johansson to a two-year contract extension with a $2 million salary cap hit.

The 32 year old scored 19 goals and added 27 assists for 46 points in 80 games this past season.

The Wild acquired Johansson just before the trade deadline from the Washington Capitals for a 2024 third-round pick.

The secondary market a little pricey in Toronto

Leafs fans are certainly excited to be in the 2nd round — as resale market ticket prices average well above $1,000 & nearly 4X the price of Hurricanes tix. Find fee-free tickets for all Stanley Cup Playoff games on TicketIQ >> https://t.co/4vIi45yhKs pic.twitter.com/eW15SVvZGS — TicketIQ (@Ticket_IQ) May 2, 2023

Snoop Dogg interested in purchasing the Ottawa Senators