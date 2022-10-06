NHL News: Released from PTO, On Waivers, Hurricanes, Canadiens, and Using LTIR

Released from a PTO

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have released forward Victor Rask from his PTO.

Players on waivers

Renaud Lavoie: Players who were placed on waivers.

Carolina Hurricanes: Maxime Lajoie, Stelio Mattheos, Mackenzie MacEachern, Lane Pederson, and Ryan Dzingel.

Minnesota Wild – Brandon Baddock.

New York Islanders – Parker Wotherspoon, Cory Schneider, Dennis Cholowski, Hudson Fasching, Arnaud Durandeau, Cole Bardreau, and Andy Andreoff.

Philadelphia Flyers – Maxwell Willman, Adam Brooks and Louis Belpedio.

The Hurricanes and Dronov part ways

Chip Alexander: The Carolina Hurricanes and defenseman Grigorii Dronov have agreed to mutually part ways.

Cap Friendly: The Hurricanes announced on Monday that they had signed Dronov to a one-year entry-level contract but it appears they didn’t file it with the NHL.

The Canadiens sign Logan Mailloux to an ELC

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed 2021 first-round pick defenseman Logan Mailloux to a three-year entry-level contract.

2023-24: $750,000 in the NHL, $70,000 and a $92,500 signing bonus.

2024-25: $832,500 in the NHL, $70,000 and a $92,500 signing bonus.

2025-26: $832,500 in the NHL, $70,000 and a $92,500 signing bonus.

“This is a decision that we have thought through carefully. Having Logan around members of our team and hockey operations staff for a good part of the summer allowed us to gain a greater appreciation of Logan Mailloux the person,” said Kent Hughes. “He has an opportunity to affect positive change and we will work to support him in any effort towards that goal. Logan recognizes the impact of his gesture and of course, the process continues.”

Contract breakdown for Owen Beck

Cap Friendly: Breakdown of Owen Beck’s three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens

Yr 1: $775,000 salary, $82,500 in the minors, $95,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in performance bonuses.

Yr 2: $835,000 salary, $82,500 in the minors,, $95,000 signing bonus and $20,000 in performance bonuses.

Yr 3: $855,000 salary, $82,500 in the minors, and a $95,000 signing bonus.

He’ll get a $10,500 salary in Junior for the first two years.

Using LTIR



