NHL News: Released from PTO, Waivers, Mikhail Berdin, and NHL Injury Updates

Released from PTOs

Hailey Salvian: The Calgary Flames have released forwards Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin from their PTOs.

Jason Megna: “Crazy how Sonny Milano can go from 14-20-34 last season to not getting a contract this year. Released from PTO by Flames today.”

On Waivers

Cap Friendly: Players who were placed on waivers.

Boston Bruins – Joona Koppanen, Vinnie Lettieri, Daniel Renouf and Keith Kinkaid

Colorado Avalanche – Jayson Megna

Edmonton Oilers – Slater Koekkoek and Calvin Pickard

Los Angeles Kings – Lias Andersson

New York Rangers – Jonny Brodzinski

Mikhail Berdin heading back to Russia to be closer to his family

Winnipeg Jets: The NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program has recommended that goaltender Mikhail Berdin not remain with the team for this season.

Dan Milstein: Berdin is wanting to be closer to a family in Russia this season and will play in the KHL.

Scott Billeck: Have been told that Berdin doesn’t have any substance issues and that he is just wanting to be closer to home at the moment,

Scott Billeck: Berdin will be suspended by the Jets, so they won’t have to pay him and he won’t count against the salary cap.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said they expect forward Clayton Keller to play tonight.

Keller has been practicing but they’ve been cautious with him. He’s been out since March 30th with a broken femur.

Eric Engels: Marc Antoine Godin reported that Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron could be placed on the LTIR. Byron wants to play again and GM Kent Hughes says his future is up in the air.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers is day-to-day.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that forward T.J. Oshie (upper-body) and Dmitry Orlov (lower-body) are listed as day-to-day.

Oshie likely won’t be ready for their last pre-season game on Saturday as “he’s dealing with something,” according to Laviolette.

The Caps will see how Orlov feels today and if he’ll be ready for Saturday.