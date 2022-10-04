NHL News: Released from PTOs, Claimed and Placed on Waivers, Kraken, and Jaromir Jagr

Released from their PTOs

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have released forward James Neal from his PTO.

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have released defenseman Thomas Hickey from his PTO.

Claimed off waivers

Chris Johnston: The Calgary Flames have claimed forward Radim Zohorna off waivers from the Pittsbugh Penguins.

Chris Johnston: The Ottawa Senators have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

Placed on waivers

Puck Pedia: Players who were placed on waivers.

Anaheim Ducks – Olli Juolevi, Justin Kirkland and Chase De Leo

Columbus Blue Jackets – Gavin Gayreuther and Trey Fix-Wolansky

Los Angeles Kings – Thomas Tynan

Minnesota Wild – Joe Hicketts and Joseph Cramarossa

Tampa Bay Lightning – Gemel Smith and Alex Barre-Boulet

Winnipeg Jets – Kevin Stenlund

The Kraken sign Daniel Sprong

Stephen Whyno: The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Daniel Sprong to a two-way contract worth $750,000 in the NHL.

Jaromir Jagr thinking retirement?

Naftali Clinton of Daily Faceoff: Czech news site blesk.cz is reporting that 50-year old Jaromir Jagr is seriously considering retiring from hockey.

Jagr when asked why coming back for another season is a hard decision.

“It’s hard to explain. At my age, playing at any level is challenging. Prepare, motivate. Not to mention the need for rest…”