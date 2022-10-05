NHL News: Released from PTOs, Waivers, Canadiens, Hurricanes, Blues and Flyers

Released from a PTO

Chris Johnston: The Los Angeles Kings have released forward Nate Thompson from his PTO.

Chris Johnston: The Vancouver Canucks released defenseman Danny DeKeyser from this PTO.

On waivers

Renaud Lavoie: Players who were placed on waivers yesterday.

The Canadiens sign Owen Beck

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens sign Owen Beck to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Hurricanes sign Grigorii Dronov

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Grigorii Dronov to a one-year, two-way contract. He’s been sent to the AHL.

Scott Perunovich is out for at least six months

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich will be re-evaluated in six months as he’ll need surgery to repair a fractured shoulder.

Two Canadiens are out with an upper-body injury

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forwards Emil Heineman and Joel Armia are out with upper-body injuries.

The flyers not rushing Cam Atkinson

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella said that they are being cautious with forward Cam Atkinson but adds that he’ll be ready for their regular season opener. Tortorella added that Atkinson is already familiar with his systems (they were together in Columbus) so there is less urgency to get him practicing.