NHL News: Rescheduled Games, and Injury Updates

Two games rescheduled

NHL.com: Tonight’s game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres has been postponed and rescheduled for March 4th.

The Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators game has been rescheduled for February 27th.

Severe weather in Buffalo and Ottawa caused the postponement.

NHL Injuries

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas will miss tonight’s game. Both are likely to be back after the Holiday break.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom suffered a minor injury during their game against the Jets.

Ian Mendes: Brannstrom’s injury doesn’t sound like a long-term issue.

Defenseman Artem Zub could be back after the Christmas break. Doctors have to see if his broken jaw has healed.

Bruce Garrioch: Zub practiced with a full face shield and a no-contact jersey.

Sportsnet: Senators forwards Tyler Motte and Rourke Chartier left last night’s game with upper-body injuries.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forwards Josh Archibald (lower-body) and Ryan Poehling (upper-body) missed last night’s game. Both are still be being evaluated.

Lance Hornby: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Rasmus Sandin on the IR with a neck injury.