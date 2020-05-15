NHL News: Return To Play Committee Talk Again, Economic Issues, Escrow, and Hub City List Cut Down

The NHL-NHLPA Return to Play Committee met yesterday and could speak again this week

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Return to Play Committee has spoken twice this week and could meet again. Talks have gone from spit-balling ideas to going back and forth on detailed concepts.

“That’s not to say we’re anywhere close, though, to a big announcement. I think it’s very difficult for both sides to come together on a solution that makes sense. When it comes to the 24-team play-in, it’s not for everyone. I think on the players side and amongst some team executives, the idea that Montreal and Chicago would be brought into that doesn’t sit well with everyone when you consider that under one model, the Canadiens would play the Pittsburgh Penguins in a play-in. The Habs were 15 points behind the Penguins at the pause. Still work to be done between both sides but they’re working away at it.”

Economic issues and escrow concerns

TSN: Darren Dreger said that some of the players want some certainty when it comes to escrow for next season and future years because of the lost revenue this year.

“According to a source, there’s no indication that there will be a tie to the return-to-play scenarios with the economic CBA issues. There is of course an appreciation by all that coming back is crucially important to that repair job, both this season and the health of the sport moving forward, but some players want the economics determined now.”

The NHL Hub city list cut down

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the NHL is trimming their list of hub cities down after 15 cities showed interest. They are telling some teams they are out of it. The NHL’s list may be down to eight or nine cities include Edmonton, Vancouver, Toronto, Vegas and Minnesota.