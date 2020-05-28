NHL News: Return To Play Notes, and Alberta Pushing Hard For Edmonton

Return to play notes

Chris Johnston: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said they could start playing games at the end of July or beginning of August. Bettman added “If it has to slide more then it will slide.”

David Pagnotta: NHL Deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirms that they are planning for teams to play two exhibition games “prior to end of Training Camp period and prior to the start of the Playoff Tournament.”

Pierre LeBrun: The NHLPA said that the past few days they’ve had individual calls with players rep to talk about the idea of using a best-of-five or best-of-seven series after the initial play-in series.

They hope to reach a decision by the end of the week.

Chirs Johnston: Daly suggested that they are considering moving any home team out of a Hub city to remove any perceived advantage they may have.

Elliotte Friedman: Teams will likely carry 28 skates and can carry as many goalies as they want.

Chris Johnston: Believe that some teams could carry as many as four goalies.

Alberta pushing hard to have Edmonton as a hub city … Vancouver won’t ask for 14-day quarantine exemption

TSN: The province of Alberta is pushing hard for Edmonton to be one of the hub cities for the playoffs. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has written Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking if they could have a travel exemption to allow players and staff enter Canada. For Alberta to be able to be a Hub city, they would need this exemption.

Alberta Chief Medical Officier Dr. Deena Hinshaw has written Gary Bettman.

“I am confident in the capabilities of our public health system and health care capacity to address any arising need,” Hinshaw wrote. “I’m proud of the resilience Albertans have shown through the pandemic response and this will be well represented by our teams in the agree upon format.”

British Columbia Premier John Horgan said that with Vancouver’s interest in being a hub city, they wouldn’t ask for any special provisions to waive the 14-day quarantine period.

An announcement on the hub cities could be another three or four weeks away.