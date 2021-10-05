NHL News: Robin Lehner Clarifies Some of his Comments, and Alain Vigneault’s Response

#PhiladelphiaFlyers ? Dinosaur coach treating people robots not human. Fire these dinosaurs. Fire #vigneault first story. I got proof.. try to shake your way out of this one …. — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 3, 2021

Emily Kaplan: Lehner clarifies that he wasn’t accusing Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault of distributing pills to his players. He was referring to the way that he treats his players and how it’s unacceptable.

Lehner spoke with the NHLPA on Sunday.

Sam Carchidi: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher: “The health and well-being of our players is our top priority, and any care provided to them comes from the team’s health care professionals, not the coaching staff. We have no reason to believe any of our players have received improper care.”

Arthur Staple: Lehner has said that the New York Islanders are not one of the teams: “Lou would not let that happen. You can quote me on that.”

Tom Sestito: Good for Robin Lehner standing up and speaking out for the greater good. As for myself, was given and took an insane amount of Toradol and Ambiem. With more players being younger nowadays, they should know what they are taking.

Tom Sestito: The Pittsburgh Penguins were one of the great organizations out there and got off of the pills. They were completely dumbfounded as to why had been taking them to begin with.