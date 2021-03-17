NHL News: Robin Lehner, Jimmy Vesey and Anton Forsberg

Lehner is off the LTIR and he said he had a concussion

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner felt that it was important that he said that he was out with a concussion. He heard some of the speculation that was out there. The stigma around mental health issues is insane. He been honest and upfront with some of his battles and should get the benefit of the doubt.

Puck Pedia: Activating Lehner from the LTIR put them over the cap and allowed them to exit LTIR.

Puck Pedia: The Golden Knights could now put Alex Pietrangelo on the LTIR to maximize space.

“The advantage of exiting LTIR first before putting him on is that it allows a new LTIR pool to be set. The previous one was $45K < max due to cap space when going into LTIR, so they would hope to be closer this time.”

Canucks claim Jimmy Vesey

Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have claimed forward Jimmy Vesey off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. He will join the team today in Ottawa.

Thomas Drance: “Jimmy Vesey is a competent, NHL-level middle-six forward (something the #Canucks don’t have many of) on a value deal who should be available to join the club at half the speed of an AHL recall. Nice get, actually, and perhaps a sign of some modest, enhanced flexibility?”

Thomas Drance: “I’m told Vesey will be driving to meet the club in Ottawa, making him available immediately from a #Canucks’ perspective. Nice bit of opportunistic problem solving for Vancouver here, regardless of what you think of Vesey.”

Senators claim Anton Forsberg

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have claimed goaltender Anton Forsberg off waivers.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators are on a four-day break and this will allow Filip Gustavsson to be returned to the AHL and get him play in some games.

Bruce Garrioch: The waiver claim was made as there is still no timetable on goaltender Matt Murray. Marcus Hogberg‘s lower-body injury has been coming along slowly.

Bruce Garrioch: Since he’s coming from within Canada, he’ll have to quarantine for seven days and have four negative tests.

Sens Communication: Senators GM Pierre Dorion on claiming Forsberg: “On account of recent injuries, Anton’s acquisition provides us with depth and stability at the goaltending position. He’s a goaltender who’s athletic and positionally sound. His addition should prove beneficial for us.”