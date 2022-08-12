NHL News: Robin Lehner, Kevin Korchinski, Dmitri Osipov, and Jake Gardiner

Robin Lehner will miss the 2022-23 season

Vegas Golden Knights: Goaltender Robin Lehner requires hip surgery and is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 NHL season.

An exact timeline hasn’t been determined yet.

Puck Pedia: The Golden Knights are currently $6.6 million over the salary cap ceiling with 20 players under contract and two injured players. They have 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders.

LTIR candidates will be Shea Weber at $7.87 million and Robin Lehner at $5 million.

So they could potentially have $6.3 million in salary cap space.

Remaining restricted free agents: Nicolas Hague and Jake Leschyshyn.

Contract breakdown for Blackhawks Kevin Korchinski

Puck Pedia: Breakdown of Kevin Korchinski’s three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

$855,000 base salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $1 million in “A” performance bonuses and $82,500 in the minors.

He’ll carry a $950,000 cap hit and an AAV of $1.95 million.

Ducks sign Dmitri Osipov to a PTO

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Dmitri Osipov to a PTO

Jake Gardiner is back on the ice

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner missed all of last season after having back and hip surgeries. He’s back on the ice getting ready for next season. The Hurricanes won’t be buying him out.

“I’ll give Gardiner credit,” Waddell said. “He’s been working and skating with some of our guys up there. We’ve got some film of it. I guess when he had trouble two years ago you know why, it’s because his hips were so bad. We’re keeping an open mind. One thing we don’t have is a left-shot (defenseman) so we’ll see how he does in camp.”