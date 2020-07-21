NHL News: Romanov, Sorokin, Tape Delay, COVID Testing, and Lemieux Suspended

Romanov and Sorokin on their way

Dan Milstein: Alexander Romanov (Canadiens) and Ilya Sorokin (Islanders) are on their way to North America.

Tape Delay

John Shannon: Hearing that the World Feed broadcast will be on a five-second delay in case of ‘language.’

Toronto Hub

Chris Johnston: “An interesting feature of the NHL’s “secure zone” in Toronto: It will include an underground path between the Royal York and Scotiabank Arena, allowing players and staff to walk back and forth while remaining inside the “bubble.”

On COVID testing

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL on COVID-19 testing results.

“The NHL concluded the first five days (July 13-17) of Phase 3 (formal training camp) of its Return to Play with two positive test results for COVID-19 among the 2,618 tests administered to more than 800 players. Both Players who tested positive have self-isolated and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols. During Phase 3, the NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests. The League will not be providing information on the identity of the Players or Clubs.”

Ryan Rishaug of TSN: It is a key week for COVID testing.

“NHL players need 3 negative spaced 48 hours apart in the 7 days prior to travel to Canada. Any positive tests after Wednesday or Thursday this week and they won’t hit that mark. Some players could be left behind until cleared.”

Lemieux suspended

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The NHL has suspended New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux for two games.

NHL: The interference incident occurred on March 11th but they wanted the Return to Play guidelines in place before announcing the suspension.