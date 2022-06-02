NHL News: Rosen, Laroque, Luoto, Johansson, McClennon, and Re-Entering the Draft

Blues re-sign Calle Rosen

Lou Korac: The St. Louis Blues have re-signed defenseman Calle Rosen to a two-year, two-way contract.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $400,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the minors.

The Sharks sign Gannon Laroque

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks have signed 2021 fourth-round pick, 103rd overall, defenseman Gannon Laroque to a three-year, entry-level deal.

Puck Pedia: Laroque’s deal carries an $867,500 salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,000.

2022-23: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP Bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP Bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP Bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

The Blue Jackets sign Joona Luoto

Cap Friendly: The Columbus Blue Jackets signed free agent forward Joona Luoto to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $300,000 in the minors and $325,000 guaranteed.

Luoto had his entry-level deal with the Winnipeg Jets terminated on September 14th, 2021.

The Wild receive a compensatory pick

Minnesota Wild PR: The Minnesota Wild did not sign 2018 first-round pick defenseman Filip Johansson and will receive a 2022 second-round pick.

Flyers don’t sign Connor McClennon

Olivia Reiner: The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t sign 2020 sixth-round pick, 178th overall, forward Connor McClennon to an entry-level contract.

“He scored 81 points (43 goals, 38 assists) in 62 games with the Winnipeg Ice this season and had 21 points in the playoffs.”

Charlie O’Connor: “My understanding is the Flyers feel like parts of his game (specifically his skating) haven’t come around enough given his small size. We’ll see if they’re right.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Regarding McClennon, I was a bit skeptical his production would translate to the pros, but I did like his skillset (ranked him 16th in the org on our last prospect list) & felt he had earned the opportunity to prove that it would. At the very least, he should be a useful AHLer.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Late round CHL prospects who are small & lack elite speed or eyepopping production don’t usually make it. But once in a while, they do! I’d have rather given McClennon a shot to prove he could be an exception to the rule then, say, see if Adam Ginning can become Robert Hägg 2.0.”

Prospects going back into the draft

Cap Friendly: Players who were not signed by yesterday’s deadline and can re-enter the draft are:

1. Ryan Francis

2. Chad Yetman

3. Alex Cotton

4. Evan Vierling

5. Connor McClennon

6. Declan McDonnell

7. Bear Hughes