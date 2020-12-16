NHL News: Rosters, Taxi Squads and the Salary Cap … Fans In Some Stands

Rosters, taxi squads and the cap

TSN: Darren Dreger said that there are many things that are holding up the deal between the NHL and NHLPA.

“… there are so many issues around roster size, taxi squads, how that’s going to impact the American Hockey League as an example. Will waivers be required for players to clear to be placed on a taxi squad? How many players can be there? How do you activate that player from the taxi squad and how many moves can you freely make as an NHL club? So, there’s a lot to work through.”

Franks Seravalli adds about how they will deal with the salary cap with regards to transactions from taxi squad.

“We know that’s not changing at $81.5 million but if your roster size is a maximum of 25, then how do you transition players to that taxi squad? We’re told that at this point it would seem to be like a normal AHL transaction in the sense that no, the player is not leaving town but his salary cap hit would come off the books unless it’s one of those larger salaries that you’re trying to bury. Everything except for $1.075 million would count against your cap.”

Fans in the stands

TSN: The NBA is allowing some fans in attendance in markets that allow for it. Dreger says that that is also what the NHL is planning for in some degree.

The percent of capacity will depend on the restrictions in each city.

“It depends on the restrictions of each city in each state and the problem with it is, what the expectation was in certain cities even a week ago, well that’s changed because of the issues and the severity of things those cities have had to address since. So, it’s very much a moving target.”

Seravalli adds that not all teams may be opening up at home. The San Jose Sharks are going to be holding their training camp that the Arizona Coyotes practice facility.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has been talking Dr. Anthony Fauci throughout the pandemic. Fauci has recently told Bettman that hub cities would be safest, but the NHL and players don’t want that – it’s Plan B if they can’t play in all home arena.