NHL News: Round Two, Golden Knights, Kadri, Lightning, Avs and Coyotes

Round two begins on Saturday

NHL PR: Round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin this weekend with games on Saturday and Sunday.

Game 1 of the Second Round series between the MassMutual East Division New York Islanders and Boston Bruins is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 29, in Boston.

Game 1 of the Second Round series between the Honda West Division Colorado Avalanche and the winner of Friday's First Round Game 7 between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights is set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 30, in Denver.

Two Golden Knights added to COVID list

Elliotte Friedman: Vegas Golden Knights forwards Peyton Krebs and Ryan Reaves were added to the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list. Defenseman Brayden McNabb is already on the list.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said forward Jayson Megna had tested positive when he was added to the COVID list on Wednesday. All other Avs have come back negative. They are 85 percent vaccinated.

Kadri has a second hearing

Darren Dreger: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri had his hearing with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. The Avs series is set to get underway on Sunday so it’s expected that Bettman will speed up the process.

More fans for the Lightning

Joe Smith: The Tampa Bay Lightning will be allowed to have 13,500 fans in the stands for the second round.

Avs sign Minor

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche have signed goaltender Trent Minor to a three-year entry-level contract.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Minor. An $828,000 salary cap hit and AAV.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $70,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $70,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 base salary, $70,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors.

Coyotes sign McCartney

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes have signed forward Ben McCartney to a three-year entry-level deal.

“We are very pleased to sign Ben to an entry-level contract,” said Armstrong. “Ben had a great junior career and played well for the Roadrunners last season. We look forward to watching him continue to develop next year in Tucson.”

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for McCartney. An $813,000 salary cap hit and AAV.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $55,000 signing bonus, $65,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $55,000 signing bonus, $65,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 base salary, $55,000 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors.