NHL News: Ryan Dzingel, Jake Sanderson, Arshdeep Bains, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joe Pavelski

Back on waivers

Chris Johnston: The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Ryan Dzingel on waivers.

Curtis Pashelka: “With Dzingel, keep in mind that John Leonard‘s been knocking on the door in terms of a recall, so the Sharks have to potentially free a roster spot for him. Also, Kevin Labanc might getting closer, too.”

Getting close to Sanderson time

Wayne Scanlan: When Jake Sanderson’s college season is over, he will sign and report to the Ottawa Senators.

The Canucks sign overager Bains

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks signed Arshdeep Bains to an entry-level contract. Bains is an overager for Red Deer of the WHL. The left winger is currently leading the WHL is scoring with 82 points and in assists with 52.

Hurricanes extending Kotkaniemi

Andy Strickland: The Carolina Hurricanes are close to signing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an eight-year contract extension worth between $4.25 and $4.5 million per season.

Chris Johnston: Kotkaniemi isn’t eligible to officially sign the eight-year extension until after March 21st.

Marco D’Amico: “I’m not quite sure I get the willingness to do this from Kotkaniemi’s camp. Giving his prime years in Carolina for under 5M is… something.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, reportedly extended 8x~$4.4M by CAR, is a defence-first centre who has intriguingly played very limited fourth line minutes with Carolina so far this season. #Canes pic.twitter.com/fjvLWpbRSo — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 12, 2022

Stars extend Joe Pavelski

Matthew DeFranks: The Dallas Stars and Joe Pavelski agreed on a one-year, $5.5 million contract extension.

There is up to $500,000 in bonuses for games played. He’ll get $100,000 for each 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 games played.