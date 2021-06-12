NHL News: Sabres, Bruins, Canadiens, Golden Knights, Jets, and NHL Awards

Sabres sign 2020 second-round pick

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres have signed 2020 second-round pick J.J. Peterka to a three-year entry-level contract with an $887,000 salary cap hit and $925,000 AAV.

Yr 1: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus.

Yr 2: $800,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $32,500 games played bonus.

Yr 3: $832,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus.

Lance Lysowski: “Peterka, 19, represented Germany at world juniors and the world championships. He also had 20 points in 30 games for EHC Red Bull Munchen in the DEL.”

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins forward Curtis Lazar said that he had a sprained MCL and bruised ACL. He won’t need surgery.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that they are not very confident that defensemen Jeff Petry and Jon Merrill, and forward Jake Evans will be ready for Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ducharme adds that they are progressing and may not be far off from return.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights forward Peyton Krebs was a full participant with the taxi squad yesterday.

Kelly McCrimmon said that Tomas Nosek is getting “closer” to returning.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said that Bryan Little still remains unavailable and “there are no medical opinions that say that he should play.” Cheveldayoff doesn’t know if Little believes he’s retired or not.

NHL Awards

NHL PR: The NHL will start announcing their end-of-season award winners on Monday. There will be an award show during the Stanley Cup Final for the five ‘major’ awards.

Monday, June 14

King Clancy Memorial Trophy (Kurtis Gabriel, Pekka Rinne, P.K. Subban)

Tuesday, June 15

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Matt Dumba, Oskar Lindblom, Patrick Marleau)

Wednesday, June 16

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by MassMutual (Renee Hess, Kevin Hodgson, Howard Smith)

Thursday, June 17

Jack Adams Award (Rod Brind’Amour, Dean Evason, Joel Quenneville)

Friday, June 18

Frank J. Selke Trophy (Aleksander Barkov, Patrice Bergeron, Mark Stone)

Saturday, June 19

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (Auston Matthews, Jaccob Slavin, Jared Spurgeon)

Sunday, June 20

Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award (The three finalists will be announced June 17.)

Monday, June 21

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award (No finalists)

Show During 2021 Stanley Cup Final

Calder Memorial Trophy (Kirill Kaprizov, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jason Robertson)

Hart Memorial Trophy (Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid)

James Norris Memorial Trophy (Adam Fox, Victor Hedman, Cale Makar)

Ted Lindsay Award (Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid)

Vezina Trophy (Marc-Andre Fleury, Philipp Grubauer, Andrei Vasilevskiy)