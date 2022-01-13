NHL News: Sabres, Canadiens, Protocol, Pavelski, Batherson and BizNasty

Sabres sign a goaltender
Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year, $750,000 contract.
Canadiens claim Pitlick
Elliotte Friedman: The Montreal Canadiens claimed Rem Pitlick off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.
Rem Pitlick, waived by MIN, is a good case study in sample sizes – he’s barely played this year but is producing at an exceptional rate because of a 46.2%(!!) shooting percentage. Might be an okay depth pickup but don’t be fooled by the 11 points in 20 games. #MNWild pic.twitter.com/AgrT7Dm9C9
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 11, 2022
In COVID Protocol
Dallas Stars: Forward Alexander Radulov has been put in COVID protocol.
Edmonton Oilers: Kyle Turris was put in COVID protocol.
New Jersey Devils: Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was placed in COVID protocol.
Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Barbanov has been placed in protocol.
David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall will join the team today in Arizona and will practice on Friday.
Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have put Ashton Sautner in protocol.
Out oF COVID protocol
Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek are out of COVID protocol.
Chicago Blackhawks: Erik Gustavsson and Kevin Lankinen have been removed from COVID protocol.
Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan were on the ice practicing yesterday.
New Jersey Devils: Coming out of COVID protocol are Pavel Zacha, Yegor Sharangovich and Andreas Johnsson.
Philadelphia Flyers: Activated from protocol were defensemen Justin Braun and Ivan Provorov, and forward Travis Konecny.
Oldest players with five or more points in a game
What a night for 37-year-old @jpav8, who became the oldest NHL player with five points in a game since Teemu Selanne over 10 years ago.#NHLStats: https://t.co/VMZdqeISEG pic.twitter.com/4ra125P6XW
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 13, 2022
Senators Drake Batherson
“That’s what you call putting ‘er right in the pocky.”
We got Drake mic’d 🆙#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/ITKqwMdZ1M
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 13, 2022
Broken femur for BizNasty?
Can we get an update on @BizNasty2point0‘s femur?
The #NHLonTNT crew let out some frustrations in the loading dock 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LJpORQFr43
— NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) January 13, 2022