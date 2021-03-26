NHL News: Sabres Coaches, Samuel Morin, Oskar Lindholm, and the 2021 Virtual Draft

Sabres coaches in protocol

Buffalo Sabres: Statement last night for two coaches going into COVID protocol.

“In accordance with NHL COVID-19 protocols, Interim Head Coach Dan Granato and Interim Assistant Coach Matt Ellis are self-isolating and are unavailable for tonight’s game in Pittsburgh. General Manager Kevyn Adams will be on the bench tonight and will serve as head coach for the game.”

Morin fined

NHL Player Safety: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Samuel Morin was fined $3,017.24 for unsportsmanlike conduct on New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux.

Lindblom scans still clear

Philadelphia Flyers: Oskar Lindblom: “My scans yesterday came back, I’m still clear of cancer. It’s a great feeling to know that. I hope to be cancer free for the rest of my life.”

2021 Virtual NHL Draft

TSN: Frank Seravalli said that like the 2020 NHL draft, the 2021 draft will be virtual as well.

“But they’d like to do something special, perhaps from a centralized site, maybe even outdoors, who knows, to get the top prospects there and make it a day that they’ll remember with the NHL brass, but all teams in their home cities.”

Prospects event?

TSN: The NHL is looking at the idea of hosting a prospects event for players to showcase their skills and for scouts to get some viewing.