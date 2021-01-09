NHL News: Sabres, Coyotes, Leafs, Oilers, Canucks and Devils

Sabres sign Sheahan

Mike Harrington: The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year deal worth $700,000. He had been in camp on a PTO.

Coyotes get four back

Craig Morgan: Defensemen Alex Goligoski and Kyle Capobianco, forward Lane Pederson and goaltender Antti Raanta were all back on the ice yesterday.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot missed camp again yesterday and remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Neal and Haas won’t be ready for the Oilers

Reid Wilkins: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that James Neal is skating and that Gaetan Haas isn’t. Tippett added: “I don’t anticipate either one back anytime soon.”

Puck Pedia: “#Oilers, if Haas & Neal on IR to start, could add Marody & Lennstrom ($925K/each) to Proj Roster of 23 Active Players +Haas/Neal IR +Klefbom LTIR.

That roster is $4.064M over cap & sets LTIR pool for year; it’s close to Klefbom’s $4.167M (max LTIR)”

Sven Baertschi still fighting

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks forward Sven Baertschi still hopes that he’s able to play in games for the Canucks this season: “I’m gonna do everything I can. I’m gonna fight. And if the opportunity comes I’m gonna bring it.”

Crawford takes leave of absence from the Devils

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: New Jersey Devils goaltender Corey Crawford will be taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

He attended training camp for the first two days but hasn’t been with the team since then.

“Me addressing it has taken away some of the guesswork,” Ruff said. “Players were wondering, so the guesswork is gone. He is obviously on leave for personal reasons, and that’s all we have right now.”

Crawford signed a two-year, $7.8 million deal with the Devils this offseason.

“I hope he’s all right,” Devils goalie Blackwood said. “I just hope that whatever he needs to feel good or be happy, he gets that. We all support him.”

Corey Masisak: Devils Kyle Palmieri on Corey Crawford: