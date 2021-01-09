NHL News: Sabres, Coyotes, Leafs, Oilers, Canucks and Devils

Sabres sign Sheahan
Mike Harrington: The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year deal worth $700,000. He had been in camp on a PTO.
Coyotes get four back
Craig Morgan: Defensemen Alex Goligoski and Kyle Capobianco, forward Lane Pederson and goaltender Antti Raanta were all back on the ice yesterday.
Kerfoot still day-to-day
Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot missed camp again yesterday and remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
Neal and Haas won’t be ready for the Oilers
Reid Wilkins: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that James Neal is skating and that Gaetan Haas isn’t. Tippett added: “I don’t anticipate either one back anytime soon.”
Puck Pedia: “#Oilers, if Haas & Neal on IR to start, could add Marody & Lennstrom ($925K/each) to Proj Roster of 23 Active Players +Haas/Neal IR +Klefbom LTIR.
That roster is $4.064M over cap & sets LTIR pool for year; it’s close to Klefbom’s $4.167M (max LTIR)”
Sven Baertschi still fighting
Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks forward Sven Baertschi still hopes that he’s able to play in games for the Canucks this season: “I’m gonna do everything I can. I’m gonna fight. And if the opportunity comes I’m gonna bring it.”
Crawford takes leave of absence from the Devils
Corey Masisak of The Athletic: New Jersey Devils goaltender Corey Crawford will be taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.
He attended training camp for the first two days but hasn’t been with the team since then.
“Me addressing it has taken away some of the guesswork,” Ruff said. “Players were wondering, so the guesswork is gone. He is obviously on leave for personal reasons, and that’s all we have right now.”
Crawford signed a two-year, $7.8 million deal with the Devils this offseason.
“I hope he’s all right,” Devils goalie Blackwood said. “I just hope that whatever he needs to feel good or be happy, he gets that. We all support him.”
Corey Masisak: Devils Kyle Palmieri on Corey Crawford:
“Yeah, I reached out to him. I think it was Sunday or Monday. Obviously, you want to give him space. It’s a personal issue for him and his family – what they’re going through. Like I said, that’s a personal thing. We’ve got to know Crow a little bit over the first couple days. I think it’s between him and his family, and make the best decision for himself and his family right now. So I think you’re there to support him as a teammate and as a guy who, obviously I have a ton of respect for, for what he’s done in his career. But I’m sure (Zajac) kind of said it the same way. It’s a personal issue for him, and we’ll be there to support them. no matter what happens over the next couple days.”