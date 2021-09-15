NHL News: Sabres, Devils, Red Wings, Blues, and Canadiens

Sabres arena policy

Buffalo Sabres: Sabres arena policy for this season.

“In compliance wit hthe Erie County Department of Health’s directive, the Buffalo Sabres and KeyBank Center announced Tuesday that all guests age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend all concerts, events, and Sabres games at KeyBank Center.

Devils sign three to PTOs

New Jersey Devils: Attending the Devils training camp on PTOs are Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski and Tyler Wotherspoon.

Red Wings re-sign an RFA

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have re-signed RFA winger Givani Smith to a two-year contract.

Cap Friendly: Smith’s deal is for two years and is a one-way deal worth $1.5 million. He’ll be an RFA when the deal expires and will have arbitration rights.

2021-22: $750,000

2022-23: $750,000

Blues re-sign Bozak

NHL.com: The St. Louis Blues have re-signed forward Tyler Bozak to a one-year contract worth $750,000.

Andy Strickland: The deal can reach up to $2 million with games played and playoff success.

Jeremy Rutherford: “Bozak’s one-year contract, which is worth $750,000 plus bonuses, really shows how much he wanted to stay with the Blues.”

Blues prospect involved in an armed robbery

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues statement after an incident involving one of their prospects.

“The St. Louis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on the Arch grounds early Monday evening involving one of our organization’s prospects. Our player who is in St. Louis for our rookie camp, is safe as local authorities work to apprehend the suspect. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Toffoli on the Kotkaniemi offer sheet

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli doesn’t blame Jesperi Kotkaniemi for signing for over $6 million.

“It is what it is … you’re not going to turn down $6 million,” said Toffoli, who led his team with 28 goals and 44 points after signing a four-year, $17-million contract in free agency ahead of last season. “It’s unfortunate, but we have to move forward.”

Toffoli also said that the Carolina Hurricanes trolling/contract breakdown with the $20 signing bonus and $15 for his Canadiens number helped build the game.