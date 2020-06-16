NHL News: Sabres Fire GM Jason Botterill, Ryan Reaves Sign Extension

Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have fired GM Jason Botterill and named Kevyn Adams as the GM. Adams was their Senior VP of Business Administration.

“This morning, we informed Jason Botterill he will no longer be the General Manager of the Sabres. This decision was made after many candid discussions with Jason during a full review of our hockey operation. We recognized we have philosophical differences regarding how best to put ourselves in a position to compete for a Stanley Cup. So, we decided to make this change.”

Golden Knights extend Reaves

NHL.com: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Ryan Reaves to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $1.75 million.

“Real good signing for our organization,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “He’s become a real valuable player to our team. He’s widely respected across the League by both teammates and opponents. I think with as hard a game as he plays, he does a really good job with his discipline, and I think in part that’s because he’s a respected player by the referees. He’s not cheap. He’s honest. He’s tough. He’s hard. He’s a really intelligent player. The coaching staff really appreciate what he does for our team.”

Ryan Reaves has some news for ya



Renaud Lavoie: Reaves will get $1.375 million in 2020-21 and $2.125 million in 2021-22.

Jets re-sign Reichel

Cap Friendly: The Winnipeg Jets have signed Kristian Reichel to a two-year entry-level contract with an AAV of $752,500.

He’ll get a $700,000 salary with a $15,000 signing bonus next year and $775,000 with a $15,000 signing bonus for 2021-22.

Sabres sign Laaksonen

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres sign Oskari Laaksonen to a three-year entry-level contract.

Sabres (former) GM Jason Botterill on Laaksonen.