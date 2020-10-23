NHL News: Sabres, Flames, Stars, Wild, Devils and the Canucks

Player signings

Cap Friendly: The Buffalo Sabres have signed Casey Nelson to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $700,000 in the NHL and $160,000 in the minors.

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have signed forward Dominik Simon to a one-year contract. Simon wasn’t qualified by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’ll be an RFA after season and is a year away from being a UFA.

Darren Hayes: “For Flames fans, zero reason to not like the signing of Dominik Simon, 26. Not a prolific scorer, but you don’t spend most of your 5-on-5 time with Crosby and Guentzel if you can’t play a little — and $700K? Sneaky-good signing by Treliving that adds depth and LW/RW versatility.”

Dallas Stars: The Stars have re-signed forward Denis Gurianov to a two-year deal worth $5.1 million, a $2.55 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: The Stars now have $4.1 million in salary cap space with 21 players under contract – 11 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. Restricted free agents – Julius Honka and Roope Hintz.

Puck Pedia: The Minnesota Wild have signed RFA defenseman Louie Belpedio to a one-year contract. He’ll get $700,000 in the NHL and $135,000 in the minors.

Frank Seravalli: The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year deal at $1.15 million.

Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed forward Jake Virtanen to a two-year deal with a $2.55 million salary cap hit.

2020-21: $1.7 million Salary

2021-22: $3.0 million Salary and a $400,000 Signing Bonus

TSN Radio Vancouver: Jake Virtanen’s agent Kevin Epp: “To get a 2 year contract, that was probably the biggest reason for trying to negotiate & not go to arbitration.”

TSN Radio Vancouver: Epp on negotiations with the Canucks: “Amicable, no real harshness either way. Just seeing what the new landscape & new hockey world looked like.”