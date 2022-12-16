NHL News: Sabres, Stars, Ovechkin, Leafs, and Kings

Sabres and Stars trade prospects

Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have traded defenseman Oskari Laaksonen to the Dallas Stars for defenseman Joseph Cecconi.

Alex Ovechkin went from 700 to 800 pretty quickly

Arpon Basu: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin needed only 162 games for him to go from 700 to 800 goals. “That’s one of the craziest stats I’ve ever seen.”

The Maple Leafs place Axel Rindell on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Axel Rindell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

TSN: The 22-year-old Rindell played in five games with their ECHL team and six with their AHL team.

The Leafs had been at 50 contracts.

The LA Kings re-sign Trevor Moore

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Trevor Moore to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million – a $4.2 million salary cap hit.

Here’s Moore’s projection card entering the season. Versatile player, likes to play off the rush, big transition impact. Would be nice to see the goals start going in. #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/5cM3JWcde4 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 15, 2022

