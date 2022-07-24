Salary breakdown of Matthew Tkachuk deal

Capfriendly: The salary breakdown of Matthew Tkachuk’s eight-year, $76 million sign then trade from the Calgary Flames to the Florida Panthers

2022-23: $1.000,000 salary and a $8 million signing bonus

2023-24: $1,000,000 salary and a $10.25 million signing bonus

2024-25: $1,000,000 salary and a $10.25 million signing bonus

2025-26: $1,000,000 salary and a $10.25 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1,000,000 salary and a $9 million signing bonus

2027-28: $1,000,000 salary and a $7.75 million signing bonus

2028-29: $1,000,000 salary and a $6.5 million signing bonus

2029-30: $1,000,000 salary and a $6 million signing bonus

As of right now, there are now trade clauses on the new Matthew Tkachuk extension. Thanks to PuckPedia as always.

The eight-year deal has a full no-move clause in Years 2-8. Now, the final two years also has a 16-team no trade clause added as well.

Salary Breakdown of Patrik Laine deal

Capfriendly: The salary breakdown of Patrik Laine’s four year, $34.8 million deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets

2022-23: $5,500,000 salary with a $2 million signing bonus

2023-24: $7,100,000 salary with a $2 million signing bonus

2024-25: $7,100,000 salary with a $2 million signing bonus

2025-26: $7,100,000 salary with a $2 million signing bonus

The contract includes again a modified no-trade clause with a ten team no-trade list during the final three years of the deal.

Some Quick News And Notes

Capfriendly: With the latest moves, there are now a total of nine teams that are currently over the salary cap. Three more teams have less than a million dollars in salary cap space left. Those include the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, and St. Louis Blues.

Florida at just over $3.375 million past the salary cap is not even the worst or next worst. Washington is more than $6 million over the cap and Tampa Bay is almost $7.2 million over. Moves can be made but those are still some large numbers.

Pierre-Luc Dubois Accepts Qualifying Offer Friday

CBC: Winnipeg Jets’ forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepted his one-year, $6 million qualifying offer from the Jets on Friday. He has said he will test free agency in 2024 but is under team control until then.

Gabriel Vilardi Inks One Year Deal With Los Angeles Saturday

Jared Shafran of LA Kings Insider: Gabriel Vilardi signed a one year, $825,000 contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Also, Jaret Anderson-Dolan inked a one year, $750,000 deal. Vilardi’s tender is a one way contract but Dolan is a two-way.

Some More Two Way Signings In The League

Matthew Philips of Calgary and Trey Fix-Wolansky of the Columbus Blue Jackets were both signed to one-year, two-way deals over the weekend. Philips and Fix-Wolansky could be knocking on the door for the NHL teams this Fall.