NHL News: Salary Breakdowns for Jarnkrok and Vanecek, Goaltending Numbers, Best/Worst NHL Logo

Salary breakdown of Calle Jarnkrok’s deal

Puck Pedia: The salary breakdown of Calle Jarnkrok’s four-year, $8.4 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

2022-23: $750,000 salary and a $1.35 million signing bonus

2023-24: $775,000 salary and a $1.325 million signing bonus

2024-25: $775,000 salary and a $1.325 million signing bonus

2025-26: $775,000 salary and a $1.325 million signing bonus

He also has a 10-team no-trade list.

The Devils re-sign Vitek Vanecek

Cap Friendly: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a three-year contract with a $3.4 million AAV.

2022-23: $3,550,000

2023-24: $3,750,000

2024-25: $2,900,000

The New Jersey Devils re-signed Vitek Vanecek to three-year deal with an AAV of $3.4M. Vanecek was pretty good ať 5-on-5 last year. If he improves his numbers ať PK, he’d be worth of this contract. pic.twitter.com/6gKxwfUtAR — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 19, 2022

Vitek Vanecek has been an average goalie, which is a huge upgrade on the goaltending New Jersey had last season https://t.co/llRAAR478J pic.twitter.com/yBOAxAZCbF — Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) July 19, 2022

The Capitals sign Gabriel Carlsson

Puck Pedia: The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year contract worth $750,000 in the NHL and $400,000 in the minors.

Some goaltending numbers

Puck Pedia: For next season there are now 64 goalies under contract who played 15 or more games last season.

Avg Cap Hit: $3.30 million

Avg SV %: 906

Median Cap Hit: $2.8375 million

Media SV%: 908

# of Cap Hits:

> $6.5 million: 2

$4.5 to $6.0 million: 16

<=$1 million: 13

