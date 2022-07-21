NHL News: Salary Breakdowns for Jarnkrok and Vanecek, Goaltending Numbers, Best/Worst NHL Logo

Salary breakdown of Calle Jarnkrok’s deal
Puck Pedia: The salary breakdown of Calle Jarnkrok’s four-year, $8.4 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
2022-23: $750,000 salary and a $1.35 million signing bonus
2023-24: $775,000 salary and a $1.325 million signing bonus
2024-25: $775,000 salary and a $1.325 million signing bonus
2025-26: $775,000 salary and a $1.325 million signing bonus
He also has a 10-team no-trade list.
The Devils re-sign Vitek Vanecek
Cap Friendly: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a three-year contract with a $3.4 million AAV.
2022-23: $3,550,000
2023-24: $3,750,000
2024-25: $2,900,000
The New Jersey Devils re-signed Vitek Vanecek to three-year deal with an AAV of $3.4M. Vanecek was pretty good ať 5-on-5 last year. If he improves his numbers ať PK, he'd be worth of this contract.
Vitek Vanecek has been an average goalie, which is a huge upgrade on the goaltending New Jersey had last season
The Capitals sign Gabriel Carlsson
Puck Pedia: The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year contract worth $750,000 in the NHL and $400,000 in the minors.
Some goaltending numbers
Puck Pedia: For next season there are now 64 goalies under contract who played 15 or more games last season.
Avg Cap Hit: $3.30 million
Avg SV %: 906
Median Cap Hit: $2.8375 million
Media SV%: 908
# of Cap Hits:
> $6.5 million: 2
$4.5 to $6.0 million: 16
<=$1 million: 13
Who has the best NHL Logo?
🪅 SURVEY RESULTS: NHL Logo Ranking 🎉
Over 3,500 of you rated each current NHL logo. Here are the results:
