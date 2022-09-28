NHL News: Salary Cap, Avs, Leafs, Devils, Canucks, Rangers, Blues, Panthers and the Kraken

Salary cap projections covering the next four seasons

Elliotte Friedman and Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Teams have been given some salary cap projections over the next four seasons according to multiple sources. Projections, and not guarantees:

2022-23: $82.5 million

2023-24: $83.5 million

2024-25: $87.5 to $88 million

2025-26: approximately $92 million

This will help some teams navigate future UFAs.

Valeri Nichushkin is back at practice

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin practiced yesterday in a regular jersey.

John Tavares is out at least three weeks, and Jake Muzzin could practice today

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward John Tavares will be out for a minimum of three weeks with an oblique strain.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Keefe said that defenseman Jake Muzzin could be joining practice today.

Nico Hischier cramps

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier was pulled from Monday’s game due to cramping. Coach Lindy Ruff yesterday on Hischier: “last night was just precautionary, I think he’ll undergo some tests today to make sure everything is good. I had a good conversation with him which led me to believe he’ll be playing again in the preseason.”

Injured Canucks

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Travis Dermott took the day off to rest as coach Bruce Boudreau said he was “feeling a little woozy.”

Defenseman Tyler Myers was sick with a non-COVID illness.

Alexis Lafreniere will be fine

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers said that forward Alexis Lafreniere will be “fine.” He blocked a shot with his left leg and they are not expecting any issues.

Scott Perunovich leaves early

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Scott Perunovich left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

The Panthers extend Spencer Knight

Chris Johnston: The Florida Panthers have signed goaltender Spencer Knight to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $4.5 million.

Cap Friendly: Starting in 2023-24, the Panthers are scheduled to have $14.5 million tied up in Sergei Bobrovsky and Knight for the three following seasons.

Jacob Melanson suspended

NHL Player Safety: Seattle Kraken forward Jacob Melanson has been suspended for two games for an illegal hit on Edmonton Oilers forward James Hamblin.