NHL News: Salary Cap Balance And The Anaheim Ducks

Salary Cap Balance

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: The art of finding salary cap balance when it comes to contending is difficult. Finding enough good entry-level and league-minimum deals is essential. That is especially true with a cap that has remained mostly flat the past several seasons.

One of the best teams in this craft has been the Vegas Golden Knights. Their front office has been able to make moves most teams could not. It is mostly due to that balance. The luxury of getting value out of so many team-friendly deals makes assembling talent that much easier.

It is more those entry-level contracts that can generate so much value. Yes, a team will have to pay in two or three years. However, that initial boost early can provide better chances to win the Stanley Cup. After all, a championship can never be taken away.

Vegas is interesting that they truly have never had to develop their own talent. Again cheaper, more creative contracts have helped them lead the way. They also stand a pretty good chance of repeating next season.

While Vegas may not have the most sustainable model, they can sign enough cheaper players to make it work. For those wondering about the other exception. They were none other than the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay only went to the Final three straight times and won twice.

Ultimately, entry-level deals help with value. Tampa is paying for it now and Vegas will eventually.

Anaheim Ducks Will Not Rush Prospects

NHL.com: The Anaheim Ducks and Pat Verbeek have gone on record saying they will not rush prospects as the Ducks make their way through a slow rebuild. Even though second overall pick Leo Carlsson has shown promise, he could start the year in San Diego (AHL).

“Patience is going to be required from everybody,” said Verbeek. “They’re good prospects. They just need time to grow, time to mature. They’re so young. It’s not an easy league.”

Verbeek and the Anaheim coaching staff will need plenty of patience. With so much to work on with the Ducks, 2023-24 expects to be another trying campaign from a wins and losses standpoint.

At least Anaheim will not have to worry about the salary cap. They still have a few players to sign but the Ducks are more than $20 million under the cap.