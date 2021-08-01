NHL News: San Jose Sharks Evander Kane Under Investigation

Curtis Pashelka: Statement from the San Jose Sharks.

“The San Jose Sharks have been in contact today with the (NHL) about the serious allegations made against Evander Kane. We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values”

NHL.com: Statement from the NHL.

“The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games. The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”

NHL.com: Statement from Evander Kane.

“Unfortunately, I would like to address the completely FALSE accusations that my estranged wife and soon to be ex wife has made against me. Even against the advice of my legal team I feel strongly that the public and fans hear this directly from me. I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER GAMBLED/BET on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game. The facts are I personally had my best season of my career last year and was the most consistent I’ve been throughout any season, I’m proud of that. I love the game of Hockey and would never do any of what was alleged. I look forward to cooperating with the league’s investigation, having my name cleared and looking forward to this upcoming season.”

Steven Ellis of SI: Kane filed for bankruptcy back in January with $26.8 million in debt.

Since then a Professional Bank filed a $15 million lawsuit for “punitive and exemplary damages based on the fraud of Defendant Kane… ten times the amount of the compensatory damages.”